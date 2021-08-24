Over six weeks in June-July 2021 I attended an in-person landscape painting class at Woodmere Art Museum. We met each Friday for 3 hours and painted a scene from somewhere on the grounds.

Our class was an eclectic mixture of ages: four teenaagers/early twenties, and two retired ladies, one of them being me. We also had various levels of experience, from never having painted before to years of participation in the art world.

I chose the class mostly because I wanted to have a structured art activity this summer, in person, and close to home. This class fit all three. I didn’t know what to expect – I have done almost no plein air painting and I am not especially interested in landscape paintings. But – I had a great time and I learned a lot. Over the next few weeks or so I will show you the results of the class.

Thank you to Marta, our instructor, and to all my classmates for a great experience.