Over six weeks in June-July 2021 I attended an in-person landscape painting class at Woodmere Art Museum. We met each Friday for 3 hours and painted a scene from somewhere on the grounds.
Our class was an eclectic mixture of ages: four teenaagers/early twenties, and two retired ladies, one of them being me. We also had various levels of experience, from never having painted before to years of participation in the art world.
I chose the class mostly because I wanted to have a structured art activity this summer, in person, and close to home. This class fit all three. I didn’t know what to expect – I have done almost no plein air painting and I am not especially interested in landscape paintings. But – I had a great time and I learned a lot. Over the next few weeks or so I will show you the results of the class.
Thank you to Marta, our instructor, and to all my classmates for a great experience.
In our first session held in mid-June we assembled for a short talk by Marta on the principles of landscape painting. Then, as we did each week, we chose a location on the grounds and got to work.
I was unsure how to decide what to paint. Woodmere’s grounds are pretty much a series of grassy lawns with trees – with a large flat area and a hilly section in the back. I wasted time trying to figure out what scene I wanted and in the end, I painted a view of a large tree across the street with a house behind it.
I did about half of the work in class and then came home and refined it.
Woodmere Landscape One, 24″ x 18″, 6/21, acrylics on masonite.
I like the colors and shapes but there is a quality to this painting, perhaps the stillness, that tells me it wasn’t a scene that really spoke to you. But of course as a painting in and of itself it is fun and pleasing to look at.