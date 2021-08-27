Landscape Class at Woodmere – Two

Over six weeks in June-July 2021 I attended an in-person landscape painting class at Woodmere Art Museum. We met each Friday for 3 hours and painted a scene from somewhere on the grounds.

Here’s another painting from the class for you to see.

Thank you to Marta, our instructor, and to all my classmates for a great experience.

In our second session, held in late June, I arrived a little early in order to choose a location (a practice I would continue for the rest of the sessions). I chose a grouping of trees along the edge of the front lawn – some were healthy and others not so much. I liked the look of the group – it was as if they were people assembled to wait for the bus, let’s say.

It was a very hot, very sunny day. There were harsh shadows and strong light. I tried to portray this feeling in my picture.

After this class I resolved to make sure I painted from a shady location from now on.

Here is the painting I did.

Woodmere Landscape Two, 6/21. 18 x 24, acrylics on Masonite.

Woodmere Landscape Two, 6/21

