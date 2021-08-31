Over six weeks in June-July 2021 I attended an in-person landscape painting class at Woodmere Art Museum. We met each Friday for 3 hours and painted a scene from somewhere on the grounds. Here’s another painting from the class for you to see. Thank you to Marta, our instructor, and to all my classmates for a great experience.

In our fifth session I had a breakthrough – I came to the class with an idea of where and what I wanted to paint. I had been attracted to the rows of young sycamore trees in the parking lot. I liked their neat shapes and how they looked, arrayed in ranks.

Here is the result: Woodmere Landscape Five A, 18 x 24, acrylics on Masonite.

Woodmere Landscape Five A

To make the mottled background areas of the parking lot I used a brayer to roll random colors on the whole surface. What you see is what’s left after I used other colors to depict the various elements of the scene.

I worked pretty quickly and finished this one early. I was tired so I sat down on my little folding stool. My eye was caught by the Victorian tower of the museum, which is housed in a former mansion made of gray stone. I quickly sketch-painted this small view. It’s 14″ x 11″, Woodmere Landscape Five B, acrylics on Masonite.

Woodmere Landscae Five B