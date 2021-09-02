Large Artist Sketchbook 2020: The Sum of Two Plus Some

You may know that in addition to my artwork I also write poetry (posted on my blog Claudia McGill Writes Poetry, Did You Know That?). For the next several months I will be posting here a combined art/poetry project, Large Artist Sketchbook 2020.
I fill up sketchbooks with all kinds of art. Some contain images only and some of them I use the images as inspiration for poetry. In these books the image is on one page of the spread and the poetry on the other. This book is set up in this manner.
I’ll show you the image and then add the poem that goes with it. See what you think.
The Sum of Two Plus Some
The paintbrush
stepping up its speed
down the page
trails a red
that sets the paper on fire
rouses up blue-greens
out of sleep
the alarm bell rings
sending them
dancing on
hot toes slapping their wet arms
all around the scene
extinguish
and accelerate
the contrast
opposites
who attract can always make
on a sketchbook page
4/8/20
Large Artist Sketchbook 2020 image 16
shadorma chain