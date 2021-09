You may remember in my posts about my landscape class at Woodmere Art Museum I mentioned a painting I did (and destroyed later on) of the dumpsters. Well, I did do a drawing of it. I guess the purpose was to exorcise the demon, maybe, and show myself I could get a grip on this scene and depict it. Here is the photo:

And here is my little pen drawing. It’s about 8″ x 8″.

Well, maybe it’s not the best thing I have ever done, but it was satisfying to feel I did capture the scene, once and for all.