Woodmere Landscape Class: Epilogue 2

In my recent landscape painting class at Woodmere Art Museum I did a painting of the parking lot and some trees. I was interested in how I might depict the shadows on the pavement. Not knowing how things would go, I snapped a photo of the scene. Later on I did a pen drawing of the photo, just for fun.

It’s not from exactly the same angle as the painting, but I will show them both to you and you’ll see the connection. First, the photo:

Now, the drawing:

And here is the painting, to refresh your memory.

Here they are together. The drawing is about 5″ x 8″ and the painting is 18″ x 24″. I think it is interesting how I could get so much mileage out of a parking lot scene. The moral of the story is, never overlook the ordinary as a source of inspiration, I guess!