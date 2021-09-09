Large Artist Sketchbook 2020: In the House of a Family Friend

You may know that in addition to my artwork I also write poetry (posted on my blog Claudia McGill Writes Poetry, Did You Know That?). For the next several months I will be posting here a combined art/poetry project, Large Artist Sketchbook 2020.
I fill up sketchbooks with all kinds of art. Some contain images only and some of them I use the images as inspiration for poetry. In these books the image is on one page of the spread and the poetry on the other. This book is set up in this manner.
I’ll show you the image and then add the poem that goes with it. See what you think.
In the House of a Family Friend
In the cool dimness of the early
in the hour before the day starts
In the house the curtains are closed
the slow light outside
creeping along from window to window
finding no way in. The house settles
blue and green room to room
and silent: breathing slow and relaxed.
The carpet in the living room
ready
It will be kind to bare feet
making their way to the kitchen
but not yet.
4/8/20
Large Artist Sketchbook 2020 image 17
I like that idea of the house slowly waking up. I think the illustration captures the quality of light and ambience your words describe and I also think that central green area reads like the house exhaling a deep breath.
Thank you. I was remembering a friend’s house when I was young and the sun shows shining against curtains and making the interior green. I love your idea of the house exhaling.