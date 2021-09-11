Pink Blankie

A family member (not the cat you see in this photo, but one of my cousins) asked me to make a baby blanket for another family member. She chose the yarn and gave me some information on the desired look, and I found an appropriate pattern and got to work.

For quite a few years I made no baby blankets at all, after dozens of them done in the past decades (I am not exaggerating) and then in the last year or so this is the third one, the other two being made for my little granddaughter.

I love the color of the yarn and the basketweave pattern made such a nice fabric – thick but not stiff or heavy. The finished blanket is about 30″ x 34″, I believe.

I am hoping it will bring sweet dreams!

(Forgive the photos’ quality – of course the blanket did not change colors, but the photo lighting did. The real color is more the pale pink you see in the finished item.)

In process…

Finished, right side of work.

Details…

Details…

The “wrong” side – which I also like a lot.