Pink Blankie

A family member (not the cat you see in this photo, but one of my cousins) asked me to make a baby blanket for another family member. She chose the yarn and gave me some information on the desired look, and I found an appropriate pattern and got to work.
For quite a few years I made no baby blankets at all, after dozens of them done in the past decades (I am not exaggerating) and then in the last year or so this is the third one, the other two being made for my little granddaughter.
I love the color of the yarn and the basketweave pattern made such a nice fabric – thick but not stiff or heavy. The finished blanket is about 30″ x 34″, I believe.
I am hoping it will bring sweet dreams!
(Forgive the photos’ quality – of course the blanket did not change colors, but the photo lighting did. The real color is more the pale pink you see in the finished item.)
I can’t believe how dense your knitting is. The blanket is gorgeous.
Beautiful. And fluffy!
Beautiful blankie! I bet the cat was claiming ownership.
Beautiful work. I love the basket weave effect. Handmade baby blankets are real heirloom items. My own babies used some that had been used by at least two previous generations.
Knitting will always remain a mystery to me. Amazing! 🙂
Thank you. I think the pattern makes it look very full, I actually used the reccomended needle size for the yarn, and I was surprised how full the blanket looked and yet it was not stiff (which I was happy about as with a new pattern you never know…)
Thank you. This was a really nice pattern to knit as well as giving good results. I think this will be my new go-to baby blanket pattern.
He tried, more than once, but now the blankie is gone to its real home. I was able to divert him on to the small rug I made back in the winter with the power needle tufting process at the workshop, and he seems happy again. Of course since we are still having warm days once in a while he can also be found sleeping in the bathroom sink…
Thank you. This pattern is similar to the blanket I was shown as the example to follow and I really like how it turned out – I have not worked this exact pattern before though I have done a lot of basketweave looks, but they were not exactly like this one. This yarn is an acrylic/wool blend so the blanket could be counted on to last for a very long time…
Thank you, it’s actually very simple (I learned as a child of 8 years old) and the patterns are math based and very logical. Once you can do the 2 stitches, you understand the effect of the needle sizes and yarn choice , you can pretty much make anything. As for the math part, that is interesting to me. One yeat I did a knitting demo for PI Day (3/14 each year, in which math topics are discussed) at my son’s school (5th grade) in which I got the kids to help me figure out how to construct a sweater pattern using measurements and converting them via math into pattern specifics. It was fun (I thought, anyway).