Large Artist Sketchbook 2020: Paying Attention

You may know that in addition to my artwork I also write poetry (posted on my blog Claudia McGill Writes Poetry, Did You Know That?). For the next several months I will be posting here a combined art/poetry project, Large Artist Sketchbook 2020. I fill up sketchbooks with all kinds of art. Some contain images only and some of them I use the images as inspiration for poetry. In these books the image is on one page of the spread and the poetry on the other. This book is set up in this manner. I’ll show you the image and then add the poem that goes with it. See what you think.

Paying Attention

i.

I lean

against the telephone pole

at the bus stop.

ii.

I almost see

crows flying

in the overcast

above the parking lot.

I almost see

crows come down to ground

black dots

scattered on the asphalt

reflecting pink

neon from the shopping center lights.

I almost hear

crow voices carried over

but they are shouted out by

the bellow wheeze of the bus

grinding down to the curb

pulling away before I reach my seat.

iii.

The crows lift off

calling to each other

in the overcast

above the bus plodding down the road.

4/8/20

Large Artist Sketchbook 2020 image 18