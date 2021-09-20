Editors’ Week: The Lady of the House

Fictive Dream, the online fiction magazine focusing on short stories, is hosting an event this week called Editors’ Week. I illustrated the stories and I’ll be posting the images here to show you. Here’s my suggestion: take a look at the illustration and then check out the story it accompanies at Fictive Dream to take in the whole experience.
I’ll show you the illustration and give you the link to the magazine each day. Today’s story is called The Lady of the House, by Jen Michalski. Look here to read it.
Here is the image with the banner:
and here it is on its own.
The artwork for today’s story, The Lady of the House, the first of Editors’ Week, compliments the story beautifully. It’s a dreamy sort of story and so is the illustration. I particularly like the way in which it picks up on the protagonist’s scarf which is purple and, without giving away the plot, the two spheres are perfect. Thank you, Claudia. I think your followers are in for a treat for the rest of the week.
I enjoyed the story a lot and think your illustration perfectly captures that dreamlike, misty quality it has, and I like the two spherical shapes which are like two of the characters, contained and together and very much alike.
Thank you, Laura. I like the water motif in this story, and to me the illustration also captures that aspect. I liked this story a lot – it has an otherworldly feel to it with an edge, I think.
The theme again of the mystery of the layers in all our lives and how they can shift and merge.
So pleased you enjoyed the story, and the illustration of course! Thank you for reading, Laura.
I’m so pleased you enjoyed this first story. I hope you find more to enjoy during the week.