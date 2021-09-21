Editors’ Week: Second Guess

Fictive Dream, the online fiction magazine focusing on short stories, is hosting an event this week called Editors’ Week. I illustrated the stories and I’ll be posting the images here to show you. Here’s my suggestion: take a look at the illustration and then check out the story it accompanies at Fictive Dream to take in the whole experience.

I’ll show you the illustration and give you the link to the magazine each day. Today’s story is called Second Guess, by Marie Gethin. Look here to read it.

Here is the image with the banner:

and here it is on its own.