Editors’ Week: Kerosene Man

4 Replies

Fictive Dream, the online fiction magazine focusing on short stories, is hosting an event this week called Editors’ Week. I illustrated the stories and I’ll be posting the images here to show you. Here’s my suggestion: take a look at the illustration and then check out the story it accompanies at Fictive Dream to take in the whole experience.

I’ll show you the illustration and give you the link to the magazine each day. Today’s story is called Kerosene Man, by Christopher Allen. Look here to read it.

Here is the image with the banner:

and here it is on its own.

4 thoughts on “Editors’ Week: Kerosene Man

  1. Laura (PA Pict)

    Wonderful artwork. I love all the different visual textures combined with the streaks of colour. I have not had time to read the story and see how it connects but I really like it.

  2. Claudia McGill Post author

    This structure is one of my favorites for paintings. I love layering paint and laying colors next to each other and the effects can be surprising and electric (or sometimes, just ugh, but another layer of paint will fix that!)

