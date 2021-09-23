Editors’ Week: Shrapnel

2 Replies

Fictive Dream, the online fiction magazine focusing on short stories, is hosting an event this week called Editors’ Week. I illustrated the stories and I’ll be posting the images here to show you. Here’s my suggestion: take a look at the illustration and then check out the story it accompanies at Fictive Dream to take in the whole experience.

I’ll show you the illustration and give you the link to the magazine each day. Today’s story is called Shrapnel, by Meg Tuite. Look here to read it.

Here is the image with the banner:

and here it is on its own.

2 thoughts on “Editors’ Week: Shrapnel

  1. Laura (PA Pict)

    I have not read the story yet so I don’t know the ways in which the art corresponds to the text. However, I really like the art work. That choppy mauve with the streaks of black and patches of white is lovely. It suggests a stormy sea to me and maybe that is why I read that ochre-brown stripe as a cliff or island.

  2. Fictive Dream

    Adolescent turbulence underpins Shrapnel by Meg Tuite and this particular illustration complements the story 100%. The young protagonist is distraught and the artwork encapsulates her face “..an abstract of streaming purples and blacks.” Just perfect. Thank you. Claudia. Another success.

