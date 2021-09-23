Large Artist Sketchbook 2020: Sidewalk Encounter

You may know that in addition to my artwork I also write poetry (posted on my blog Claudia McGill Writes Poetry, Did You Know That?). For the next several months I will be posting here a combined art/poetry project, Large Artist Sketchbook 2020. I fill up sketchbooks with all kinds of art. Some contain images only and some of them I use the images as inspiration for poetry. In these books the image is on one page of the spread and the poetry on the other. This book is set up in this manner. I’ll show you the image and then add the poem that goes with it. See what you think.

Sidewalk Encounter

one two three

bent knees and questions

let’s ask her

four five six

stiff-leg strut suit and tie stride

lady what’d you say?

six five four

excuse me fellows

I need to

catch that bus

three two one City Hall is

right over there. See?

one two three

four five six of us

cross paths mix

up a cake

flavor of crosswalk signs and

gum on the sidewalk

hot dog carts

a rush of cool air

off a can

of soda

top-popped. Come on. Walk along

the streets of our town.

4/8/20

Large Artist Sketchbook 2020 image 19

shadorma chain