Large Artist Sketchbook 2020: Sidewalk Encounter

You may know that in addition to my artwork I also write poetry (posted on my blog Claudia McGill Writes Poetry, Did You Know That?). For the next several months I will be posting here a combined art/poetry project, Large Artist Sketchbook 2020.
I fill up sketchbooks with all kinds of art. Some contain images only and some of them I use the images as inspiration for poetry. In these books the image is on one page of the spread and the poetry on the other. This book is set up in this manner.
I’ll show you the image and then add the poem that goes with it. See what you think.
Sidewalk Encounter
one two three
bent knees and questions
let’s ask her
four five six
stiff-leg strut suit and tie stride
lady what’d you say?
six five four
excuse me fellows
I need to
catch that bus
three two one City Hall is
right over there. See?
one two three
four five six of us
cross paths mix
up a cake
flavor of crosswalk signs and
gum on the sidewalk
hot dog carts
a rush of cool air
off a can
of soda
top-popped. Come on. Walk along
the streets of our town.
4/8/20
Large Artist Sketchbook 2020 image 19
shadorma chain
Love this!!