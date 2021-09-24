Editors’ Week: Sun Spots

Fictive Dream, the online fiction magazine focusing on short stories, is hosting an event this week called Editors’ Week. I illustrated the stories and I’ll be posting the images here to show you. Here’s my suggestion: take a look at the illustration and then check out the story it accompanies at Fictive Dream to take in the whole experience.

I’ll show you the illustration and give you the link to the magazine each day. Today’s story is called Sun Spots, by Kim Magowan and Michelle Ross. Look here to read it.

Here is the image with the banner:

and here it is on its own.

3 thoughts on "Editors' Week: Sun Spots

  2. Laura (PA Pict)

    The green is a great choice for the artwork. I associate it as being both the colour of vitality and life and also a colour of death and decay. It, therefore, effectively communicates ideas in the story as well as the scene enjoyed by the cat.

