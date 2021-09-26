And Who Might You Be?

6 Replies

I collect bits of conversation as material for Little Vines poetry that I write. I get these bits of discarded talk from things I have overheard, or sometimes from TV dialogue. On these particular nights I must have found the talk on TV to be a little pedestrian for my taste, so I turned to blind contour drawing of the characters on the screen.

Understand, by the time I had whipped my pen around the face the person had usually gone out of the scene or the camera on to a different person. Well, so what? I just picked up with the new person.

Some of these turned out with something interesting to impart and others look like sad attempts at a cartoon, maybe. All of them were fun to do. Try it.

6 thoughts on “And Who Might You Be?

  2. Diane

    I admit to being a sketcher of TV faces. One reason to watch TV news is the slightly longer view of any one face but even then the image changes quickly ending up a mix and match event. Do you remember those puzzles where you could do that by sliding facial features around?

  5. Laura (PA Pict)

    Blind contour while watching TV is a great idea. All those fast moving faces on the screen are a great reference resource for that kind of activity. I love the way that, in your skillful hands, a few lines can be so expressive.

  6. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. It made me quickly assess where to start with the face (each person having his or her own particular standout features) so as to at least try to depict that. I really like blind contour drawing a lot.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.