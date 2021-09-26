And Who Might You Be?

I collect bits of conversation as material for Little Vines poetry that I write. I get these bits of discarded talk from things I have overheard, or sometimes from TV dialogue. On these particular nights I must have found the talk on TV to be a little pedestrian for my taste, so I turned to blind contour drawing of the characters on the screen.
Understand, by the time I had whipped my pen around the face the person had usually gone out of the scene or the camera on to a different person. Well, so what? I just picked up with the new person.
Some of these turned out with something interesting to impart and others look like sad attempts at a cartoon, maybe. All of them were fun to do. Try it.
Naw, this IS your style of people. Incredibly unique.
I admit to being a sketcher of TV faces. One reason to watch TV news is the slightly longer view of any one face but even then the image changes quickly ending up a mix and match event. Do you remember those puzzles where you could do that by sliding facial features around?
Thank you. I like doing this when I have to work quickly and just get something down on paper.
Yes, and I also remmember flip books on the same topic of revising faces as you turned the pages.
Blind contour while watching TV is a great idea. All those fast moving faces on the screen are a great reference resource for that kind of activity. I love the way that, in your skillful hands, a few lines can be so expressive.
Thank you. It made me quickly assess where to start with the face (each person having his or her own particular standout features) so as to at least try to depict that. I really like blind contour drawing a lot.