And Who Might You Be?

I collect bits of conversation as material for Little Vines poetry that I write. I get these bits of discarded talk from things I have overheard, or sometimes from TV dialogue. On these particular nights I must have found the talk on TV to be a little pedestrian for my taste, so I turned to blind contour drawing of the characters on the screen.

Understand, by the time I had whipped my pen around the face the person had usually gone out of the scene or the camera on to a different person. Well, so what? I just picked up with the new person.

Some of these turned out with something interesting to impart and others look like sad attempts at a cartoon, maybe. All of them were fun to do. Try it.