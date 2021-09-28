Odd Lady

Here is a photo my husband took of me in July in Slaughter Beach, Delaware. I was not posing like this; he was just snapping some photos and caught me in this position. Well, why not immortalize it in pen and ink, I said to myself one night while lying on the sofa watching TV and getting ready to draw something.

So I did, giving it the time it deserved – about 30 seconds each. A couple of tiny blind contour drawings. I am fascinated by how this kind of drawing develops images that are strangely true and yet very far from reality.

Odd Lady

