Large Artist Sketchbook 2020: In the Losses

You may know that in addition to my artwork I also write poetry (posted on my blog Claudia McGill Writes Poetry, Did You Know That?). For the next several months I will be posting here a combined art/poetry project, Large Artist Sketchbook 2020.
I fill up sketchbooks with all kinds of art. Some contain images only and some of them I use the images as inspiration for poetry. In these books the image is on one page of the spread and the poetry on the other. This book is set up in this manner.
I’ll show you the image and then add the poem that goes with it. See what you think.
In the Losses
In the turquoise shade of the alley
two houses face each other
across a crumbling strip of asphalt.
Resigned to the long falling-off
they no longer see each other’s
peeling paint
sagging balconies,
chimney bricks chipped and mortar missing.
It is quiet this afternoon.
Cracked concrete sidewalks
undulate themselves past the cars
sitting heavy in the driveway.
Metal clangs clatter out from the garage
in one burst
and then
Silence.
The houses regard each other
fixed expressions
conveying the same boredom as ever.
The turquoise shadows
begin to fade to purple.
4/23/20
Large Artist Sketchbook 2020 image 20
The painting is lovely and I really enjoyed reading your poem.