Electric Meters, Glenside PA

You know what, there are so many electric meters around and all of them pretty much seem to want to keep to themselves. But they cannot hide from me.

Note: a reader gently corrected me. These are gas meters. I knew that. Of course I did. The guys are so tricky. Never mind. I still liked drawing them!

Keswick Avenue, Glenside, PA, 6/21. Pen and ink in my 8″ x 5″ sketchbook.

