Electric Meters, Glenside PA

You know what, there are so many electric meters around and all of them pretty much seem to want to keep to themselves. But they cannot hide from me.
Note: a reader gently corrected me. These are gas meters. I knew that. Of course I did. The guys are so tricky. Never mind. I still liked drawing them!
Keswick Avenue, Glenside, PA, 6/21. Pen and ink in my 8″ x 5″ sketchbook.
That is a very cool sketch and who knew electric meters could become artistic inspiration 😀
But… but,..
They are gas meters, aren’t they?…
Ooops…I knew that. Yes, I did. I’m blamng the meters. I guess they told me their alias and then laughed at me when I took it for real…
The super-ordinary once again proves it is not unworthy of a second look! At least that is what I think.