Beach Scene

You may remember that a few days ago I showed you a photo and drawing of me at Slaughter Beach, DE, where we went in July, 2021, for a day trip. Here’s a portrait of the beach as we saw it on this day.
And here is a drawing I made of it in my 5″ x 8″ sketchbook.
Beautiful art – thank you. We live by Lake Michigan in Wisconsin.
I love the contrast of dark and light. (K)
Thank you. Many people, probably most, around here would say they prfer the ocean shores but I really like the bays better and of course the surrounding landscapes too, just inshore. I have never seen Lake Michigan, maybe someday I will do so, because from all I have heard, it is beautiful and powerful.
Thank you. I liked the lines of this photo but so much of it seemed to depend on color. I tried to make the picture work as I saw it, I’m happy with the drawing.
Wonderful! The way you have rendered those different textures on the beach from the pebbles to the scrubby, dried seaweed is fabulous and great use of the vanishing points too.
I like the different textures in the levels of stratum/strata and water. Not sure if in using that word right.
Thank you. I love a picture with an emphasis on a vanishing point like this one. It seems to turn the image into a pattern to me and I think that’s so interesting
Yes, I understand, and you’re right, like layers laid down. By the water.