Small Fabric Pieces : One

In August 2021 I put some time into making little fabric artworks. I used the technique I followed for much of the time I made fabric art for sale back inthe 1990’s and early 2000’s. For a full explanation, look here at this post I wrote about a large hanging I created not too long ago.

Short version: I adhere pieces of fabric to a canvas fabric background using stitching, either regular stitching with the machine or free-motion machine stitching. That’s it!

I’ve got several of these little images to show you and I’ll do so in a short series of posts.

Here are two images featuring people. They are about 6″ x 6″ or so.

  2. Ken / rivrvlogr

    Pretty cool.
    My friend Margaret Fabrizio is an artist and accomplished quilter in San Francisco who has moved on to kawandi (by adding her own touch to the siddhi method of quilting), and I think she would be really impressed by this and your work in the blog you linked (Mother Nature Greets You).

  3. Claudia McGill Post author

    I find that fabric work requires a lot of attention to contrast since pattern is of course all over the place, and shapes need to be simplified because of the nature of the medium.

  4. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. What a nice compliment you have paid me. I looked her up and am intrigued by her work. I need to read more about her and about kawandi. Visually it reminds me of the Gees Bend quilts made here inthe US by a group of Black women in Alabama, but it is put together differently (they are pieced vs. applique). I’ve made pieced work but I much prefer applique, I find it more flexible. So this is really interesting. Thank you.

