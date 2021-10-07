Large Artist Sketchbook 2020: Shadorma 281

You may know that in addition to my artwork I also write poetry (posted on my blog Claudia McGill Writes Poetry, Did You Know That?). For the next several months I will be posting here a combined art/poetry project, Large Artist Sketchbook 2020.
I fill up sketchbooks with all kinds of art. Some contain images only and some of them I use the images as inspiration for poetry. In these books the image is on one page of the spread and the poetry on the other. This book is set up in this manner.
I’ll show you the image and then add the poem that goes with it. See what you think.
Shadorma 281
Layers of
yellow potential
and green hope
From stored up
to putting into motion:
the seedling rises
4/23/20
Large Artist Sketchbook 2020 image 21
I love seeing all those seeds. (K)
I liked drawing them. Ever since I was little I have enjoyed thinking about seeds underground and how they nestle in the dirt until it is time to grow. Somehow it always seemed very cozy under the dirt in this imagining of mine, when normally I would think so.
Both the poem and the art work are brightening and uplifting. It is always useful to remember that Spring will return as we head into the darker, duller, colder months.
Yes. And I am finding time goes by faster than it used to, at least for me it is. So spring will be here again very soon!
The earth makes a good blanket.