Small Fabric Pieces : Two

In August 2021 I put some time into making little fabric artworks. I used the technique I followed for much of the time I made fabric art for sale back inthe 1990’s and early 2000’s. For a full explanation, look here at this post I wrote about a large hanging I created not too long ago.
Short version: I adhere pieces of fabric to a canvas fabric background using stitching, either regular stitching with the machine or free-motion machine stitching. That’s it!
I’ve got several of these little images to show you and I’ll do so in a short series of posts.
In this pair you can see I used a similar color scheme and some of the same fabrics. This is because I was trying to use up small scraps I have been collecting from other projects. Scraps are ideal for this kind of work – their small size and the sheer number of pieces give a lot of variety and action to the piece, I think.
I like especially the energy. (K)
👏♥️👏♥️👏
Thank you. I think for me applique wit h the machine really lets me be free to put the pieces anywhere I want and the wild stitching jazzes them up.
Thank you!