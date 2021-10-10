Saturday Was Washi Day

On Saturday, October 9, my husband and I visited the Allentown Art Museum to see a new exhibit and (for me) to participate in an art activity related to it. I wrote a post about it on my personal blog, Sometimes You Get So Confused.

The exhibit was beautiful and the art activity was a lot of fun. Want to know more? Go here and take a look at the post.

Saturday Was Washi Day

  1. agnesashe

    Oh great. I just checked it out and it looks like a fabulous exhibition. I love the simplicity found in much of Japanese traditional craft. Thanks for sharing.

