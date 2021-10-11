Small Fabric Pieces : Three

In August 2021 I put some time into making little fabric artworks. I used the technique I followed for much of the time I made fabric art for sale back inthe 1990’s and early 2000’s. For a full explanation, look here at this post I wrote about a large hanging I created not too long ago.
Short version: I adhere pieces of fabric to a canvas fabric background using stitching, either regular stitching with the machine or free-motion machine stitching. That’s it!
I’ve got several of these little images to show you and I’ll do so in a short series of posts.
Sometimes things don’t go right and I end up with an incoherent or just plain ugly piece. But there are always sections I like. The solution? I just cut the ugly parts away and end up with smaller works that now I like to look at all parts of them.
Here are two such images. The smaller one is about 3″ x 3″; the larger one is about 7″ x 3″.
Oh, ♥️ these! The way you’re using colors and textures is fabulous! 👏👏👏