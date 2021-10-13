Small Fabric Pieces : Four

In August 2021 I put some time into making little fabric artworks. I used the technique I followed for much of the time I made fabric art for sale back inthe 1990’s and early 2000’s. For a full explanation, look here at this post I wrote about a large hanging I created not too long ago.
Short version: I adhere pieces of fabric to a canvas fabric background using stitching, either regular stitching with the machine or free-motion machine stitching. That’s it!
I’ve got several of these little images to show you and I’ll do so in a short series of posts.
These two images are the last in this series of small fabric artworks…for now. More will be coming! Anyway, these two images feature creatures of unknown types, and also there is a lot of blue in each image, too, isn’t there?
They are both about 6″ x 6″.
Circus! This brings to mind the one Calder made. (K)
Hey I think you are using some of the scraps I sent you 🙂
I love this composition and recognize at least one of the fabrics!
You are right – I have saved the tiniest pieces of what you sent me and it will all get used in one way or another. This kind of sewing is perfect for that just right little piece. I think of you every time I do these and say “Thank you” again.
These are great. The first one has a bit of a winter vibe to it I think. I am seeing bare branches and a cold winter sky. The second one, on the other hand, has a warm and tropical feeling to it which chimes with the exotic beast depicted.
You had me at blue.