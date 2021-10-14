Large Artist Sketchbook 2020: Where It’s Better to Be

You may know that in addition to my artwork I also write poetry (posted on my blog Claudia McGill Writes Poetry, Did You Know That?). For the next several months I will be posting here a combined art/poetry project, Large Artist Sketchbook 2020.
I fill up sketchbooks with all kinds of art. Some contain images only and some of them I use the images as inspiration for poetry. In these books the image is on one page of the spread and the poetry on the other. This book is set up in this manner.
I’ll show you the image and then add the poem that goes with it. See what you think.
Where It’s Better to Be
no it’s over shreds of and one other thing
just more cloud like in this romantic
just saying it the piece of how it feels
dream my night fossil solves the problem all right
never going to dissolve a second for me to think
you pay you back and a nasty cold to boot
What?
Oh, I got lost in my thoughts for a moment
What did you say again, dear?
4/23/20
Large Artist Sketchbook 2020 image 22