Odd Creatures Postcards 2021: Two

Back in June 2021 I made a selection of postcards featuring odd-looking creatures.

I took a piece of light cardboard cut to size from a cereal or cracker box. Then I painted bands of color with acrylic paints. Then, I did some negative space drawing with India ink.

There are quite a few of these cards to show. I’ll do so over a few posts. Seeing the end product is better than explaining it in words. Take a look.

