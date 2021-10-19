Odd Creatures Postcards 2021: Three

Back in June 2021 I made a selection of postcards featuring odd-looking creatures.
I took a piece of light cardboard cut to size from a cereal or cracker box. Then I painted bands of color with acrylic paints. Then, I did some negative space drawing with India ink.
There are quite a few of these cards to show. I’ll do so over a few posts. Seeing the end product is better than explaining it in words. Take a look.
These are wonderful!
Thank you. I made a lot of them. Kind of fun once you get going.
especially the ocean in the body of the second one (K)
These are such fun! The first couple made me think of chameleon people, as if we were seeing them transforming their colours either for camouflage purposes or to express a shift in emotions. The final piece made me think of cave paintings. I absolutely love the visual textures in that piece.
Oh yeah. We seem to be on the same page this year. I’m following fave blogs again, and today published a short blogpost after a long hiatus. Hope to see you there!
Thank you. I really attribute a lot of their success to the way the ink sort of puddles and resists in different places on the acrylic paints. And that negative space technique can’t be beat for expressiveness, I think.
I really enjoyed how my failed landscapes managed to show themselves in these people and in ways that made them look like I had hoped they would look as landscapes but they didn’t. I am not sure how this happened. I do like the idea of a landscape inside a person, maybe representing what? Souls? Essence? Influences they bring to the world? Not to be too cosmic, though, they are just postcards…
I think you are right about the use of the different media creating those effects with the texture but your gift is in knowing exactly what and how to combine them to encourage those results.
Thank you. Experimentation pays off, I find.