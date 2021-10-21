Large Artist Sketchbook 2020: Inheritance

You may know that in addition to my artwork I also write poetry (posted on my blog Claudia McGill Writes Poetry, Did You Know That?). For the next several months I will be posting here a combined art/poetry project, Large Artist Sketchbook 2020. I fill up sketchbooks with all kinds of art. Some contain images only and some of them I use the images as inspiration for poetry. In these books the image is on one page of the spread and the poetry on the other. This book is set up in this manner. I’ll show you the image and then add the poem that goes with it. See what you think.

Inheritance

This little house

side-scraped by wire-branch trees

balances on a boulder pile

hanging high above purple lines of seawater

listens to the waves slosh around the basin

it sits on the edge of

a circle three thousand or more

east west miles and edged by ruined cliff

Staked into place by the

infinite lines beginning at the center

and radiating out to end up here

whose name no one knows

and

it doesn’t matter anyway because

Nobody comes here

ever

except for the cool blue night sun

that every evening

sits down in the sky to keep watch

arranging a yellow-green cloud

over the house

like a warm blanket

and you. It’s for you

and you say:

Oh this little house is

exactly

what I need.

Thank you.

4/23/20

Large Artist Sketchbook 2020 image 23