Odd Creatures Postcards 2021: Four

Back in June 2021 I made a selection of postcards featuring odd-looking creatures.
I took a piece of light cardboard cut to size from a cereal or cracker box. Then I painted bands of color with acrylic paints. Then, I did some negative space drawing with India ink.
There are quite a few of these cards to show. I’ll do so over a few posts. Seeing the end product is better than explaining it in words. Take a look.
These are great. Once again, I love the textures. The first one made me think of ghostly apparitions for some reason – probably just because I am in Halloween mode.
I think the whole group of entities in these postcards are sort of ghostly/spirit-like/phantasmic. And I don’t know why. I really do think the effect of the ink on the plasticky acrylic accentutates the swirly look of the figures along these lines.