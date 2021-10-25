Odd Creatures Postcards 2021: Five

Back in June 2021 I made a selection of postcards featuring odd-looking creatures.
I took a piece of light cardboard cut to size from a cereal or cracker box. Then I painted bands of color with acrylic paints. Then, I did some negative space drawing with India ink.
There are quite a few of these cards to show. I’ll do so over a few posts. Seeing the end product is better than explaining it in words. Take a look.
I love how in the second one they seem to be part of the earth. (K)
The two figures at the bottom are a very different shape than the ones you traditionally create. New wardrobes?
When I finished that one I realized they reminded me of mythological trolls or creatures who live underground in caverns. I kind of like trolls and these looked more friendly than threatening, and a bit social, so I hope things are going ok in their subterranean world.
Sometimes I have made people with dresses on but you know, the way I go about making these people, I tend to always work in the same way with the brush and I forget to make the dress shape soon enough in the process. And sometimes, I keep trying to even up the lines (my hand shakes a lot) and the person ends up very odd shaped and very skinny and wearing a tunic or pants that look…odd!
I am loving this entire series. I am especially fond of that middle illustration. I am trying to decide whether I think they are standing on a shoreline at night or whether I think they are in an underground cavern. Their squat shape makes me lean towards the latter interpretation and my experience of Scottish mythology makes me think they might be fairy folk.
I hope so too. Maligned for their lack of conventional beauty.