Odd Creatures Postcards 2021: Epilogue

Back in June 2021 I made a selection of postcards featuring odd-looking creatures.

I took a piece of light cardboard cut to size from a cereal or cracker box. Then I painted bands of color with acrylic paints. Then, I did some negative space drawing with India ink.

I’ve shown you all of the cards I made in this set. How about a group picture so that you can see the entire array?

