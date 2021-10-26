Odd Creatures Postcards 2021: Epilogue

Back in June 2021 I made a selection of postcards featuring odd-looking creatures.
I took a piece of light cardboard cut to size from a cereal or cracker box. Then I painted bands of color with acrylic paints. Then, I did some negative space drawing with India ink.
I’ve shown you all of the cards I made in this set. How about a group picture so that you can see the entire array?
These are little masterpieces! There’s currently an exchange on organised by Suzanne Muller of mappinguncertainties.wordpress.com … the list is full.
We’ll do another probably in the new year. Will contact you.
These make a great display as a set. I will comment more in an email. XO
Thank you. And I’ll take a look at the exhibit/sxchange you mentioned! Thank you.
A wonderful grouping. (K)
Thank you. I like how they look all in a group like this.
There isn’t an exhibit of the exchange yet. Still in the process of in the post!
They look completely fabulous as a set. I can imagine them looking terrific as a collection displayed together on a wall.
Oh! I love the display as a group photo! I think they should be all shown in an exhibit together like that! Taking up a wall!
Thank you. This group I have kept together, I like to take them out and look at them. I think from the beginning they always wanted to stay with each other, I don’t usually see my work in this way, but this crowd – definitely.
Thank you. I do like them both as individuals and together and I didn’t want to break them up (I don’t usually feel this way about my work).