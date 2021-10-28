Large Artist Sketchbook 2020: Shadorma 282

You may know that in addition to my artwork I also write poetry (posted on my blog Claudia McGill Writes Poetry, Did You Know That?). For the next several months I will be posting here a combined art/poetry project, Large Artist Sketchbook 2020.
I fill up sketchbooks with all kinds of art. Some contain images only and some of them I use the images as inspiration for poetry. In these books the image is on one page of the spread and the poetry on the other. This book is set up in this manner.
I’ll show you the image and then add the poem that goes with it. See what you think.
Shadorma 282
Camouflaged
I hang back. I hide.
How did you
coax me out
and place this warm sun of hope
into my sad heart?
4/24/20
Large Artist Sketchbook 2020 image 24
Magic! (K)
I was thinking to myself how delightful it is that the figure is emerging from all of the other collage elements and then I read the first word of the poem. Perfect match.
You are the master of collage – brilliant!
Thank you!
Thank you. Being drawn out into the sunshine by a friend or loved one is special, I think.
Collage has the ability to do things no other medium has, I think.
I agree.