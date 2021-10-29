We Stand in the Store Window and We See You

Have you ever thought about the idea that the mannequins in store windows might be observing you and sizing you up?

This store window is on Lancaster Avenue in Bryn Mawr, PA, and the display and photo are from June 2021. In keeping with my ongoing project of drawing scenes from my everyday life, I did a pen sketch. Here it is. It’s in my small sketchbook and is about 5″ x 8″ or so.