Along Keswick Avenue

Here is a view of the side of a building on Keswick Avenue in Glenside, PA, in June 2021.
Here is the pen drawing in my 8×8 sketchbook. I had some trouble with the angles on this one, so I pulled out my gray pen to do some repairs. Somehow it scans as blue. I like the look so I didn’t correct it.
I like the look as well, Claudia. It suits the street!
It doesn’t look like you had trouble with the angles to me so either that is a reflection of the fact that I like things to be a bit wonky or else it means you did a great job of amending things with your grey pen.
Thank you. I think it was the gray pen, it was disappointing to me in the beginning before I worked on it some more because I really like this sideways view. These long angled views are always hard for me to do, I want to make them spread out more than they really do.
Thank you. I was surprised when the scan came out, it looks better than the original. And I do love drawing the scenes along this street because it has such a mixture of houses, offices, and industrial buildings.