Large Artist Sketchbook 2020: Shadorma 283

You may know that in addition to my artwork I also write poetry (posted on my blog Claudia McGill Writes Poetry, Did You Know That?). For the next several months I will be posting here a combined art/poetry project, Large Artist Sketchbook 2020.

I fill up sketchbooks with all kinds of art. Some contain images only and some of them I use the images as inspiration for poetry. In these books the image is on one page of the spread and the poetry on the other. This book is set up in this manner.

I’ll show you the image and then add the poem that goes with it. See what you think.

Shadorma 283

Said goodbye
homesick in minutes
swallow it
and move on.
The train releases its brakes.
Your heart lurches. Go.

4/30/20
Large Artist Sketchbook 2020 image 25

  2. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I have only been doing pen drawings for a few years and I really like it for just what you say – there is a simplicity to them and yet they are not simple.

