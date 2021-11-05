Tiny House 1

In September 2021 I took an online class through the Smithsonian called “Build a Tiny House”. I joined people from all over the US in building our own versions of the tiny house. I made three of them and I’ll show you the results in three different posts.
Thank you to my classmates and to our teacher, Marcie Wolf-Hubbard.
Here is the first house I made. I used a shipping style small-medium cardboard box set on end and added an attic made of cereal box cardboard. Here are views of the house from front, back, and sides:
Materials used included acrylic paints, markers, fabric, paper tape, magazine pages, and some odds and ends of items I found around the house. I painted, printed, and scrawled all over this house before I was finished.
Here are some detail pictures:
It took me about a week to put this all together, including making the rickety chair (I tried several different methods and finally figured out what worked best for me). I did explore creating some origami furniture but I just can’t figure out the diagrams, so I gave that up.
This little art house is just mesmerizing. So beautiful, fanciful, and full of movement — lively but lyrical, too. It’s been open in its own tab since early this morning and I’ve looked at it at least 5 times. And the day isn’t over. What a treat!
Oh this is a complete joy! What an absolutely perfect project for you, Claudia! Your love of architecture, your style of drawing manmade structures, and your wonderful creation of visual textures and pattern all combine in this project to create something wonderful.