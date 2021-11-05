Tiny House 1

In September 2021 I took an online class through the Smithsonian called “Build a Tiny House”. I joined people from all over the US in building our own versions of the tiny house. I made three of them and I’ll show you the results in three different posts. Thank you to my classmates and to our teacher, Marcie Wolf-Hubbard.

Here is the first house I made. I used a shipping style small-medium cardboard box set on end and added an attic made of cereal box cardboard. Here are views of the house from front, back, and sides:

Materials used included acrylic paints, markers, fabric, paper tape, magazine pages, and some odds and ends of items I found around the house. I painted, printed, and scrawled all over this house before I was finished.

Here are some detail pictures:

It took me about a week to put this all together, including making the rickety chair (I tried several different methods and finally figured out what worked best for me). I did explore creating some origami furniture but I just can’t figure out the diagrams, so I gave that up.