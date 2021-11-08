Tiny House 2

In September 2021 I took an online class through the Smithsonian called “Build a Tiny House”. I joined people from all over the US in building our own versions of the tiny house. I made three of them and I’ll show you the results in three different posts. Thank you to my classmates and to our teacher, Marcie Wolf-Hubbard.

Here is my second house. I took two cardboard shipping boxes and stapled them one on top of the other. I cut dome of the flaps off and used them to make interior walls. As in the first house I used paint, printing, markers, and papers to create the interiors.

Here are some details.

One thing I wanted to do was add interior walls, but how to secure them to the structure so that they would hold? I decorated the walls first. Then I took a strip of paper (in some cases I used paper tape, which has adhesive on it already, like an envelope – or you could just use tape, but I didn’t want to use tape because it didn’t accept paint in a way I like. If I had had washi tape that would have worked well too).

I cut the strip the length I needed and folded it in half the long way. From the side it looks like an L. I put glue on the back of the L and pressed it into the angle between wall and floor.

I did this for each part of the wall I wanted to secure. Then I painted or collaged or whatever I wanted over it – or sometimes I left it with its original look. You can see it in the house setting in the following photo.

This method works well to join any two pieces you want, at any angle. I also used it for roofs, for instance.

You may have noticed that the house has some furniture. Cardboard chair and a table incorporating a spool. And there is an occupant. This person is a simple paper doll figure that I stood up on the balcony.