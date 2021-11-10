Tiny House 3

In September 2021 I took an online class through the Smithsonian called “Build a Tiny House”. I joined people from all over the US in building our own versions of the tiny house. I made three of them and I’ll show you the results in three different posts. Thank you to my classmates and to our teacher, Marcie Wolf-Hubbard.

Here is my third house. Since our class was only three sessions, I wanted to finish this house before the class ended. So, I did some pre-work. I painted all surfaces of the boxes I used for the house. Some people in the class had specific plans they were carrying out, but I preferred to design as I went – therefore I painted and prepared all surfaces of the two boxes I intended to use, thoughI was not sure how I would put them together to form a strucure.

In the end, it worked out. Here is the third house.

You can see that I got more ambitous here. I used another cardboard shipping box for the main portion of the house, with a smaller shipping box cut down for the upstairs, and a portion of a box that originally held coffee to create the bay window on the side.

You can also see that I favor a dollhouse approach – with an interior and exterior. In the future I might try some houses that are just exteriors, with no inside, but if I do, I envision them being smaller. Maybe I could make them into a village for my toy cars???

Anyway, here are some details. In this house, for instance, like the previous one, I made a front door that opens and shuts.

There is also a roof garden. I thought the roof looked too bare when I added the second floor so I had the idea of enclosing a section with painted cereal box cardboard and making a little terrace.

And here are some more details of interior and exterior.

If you decide you’d like to try making a tiny house, collect your materials and dive in! It is a lot of fun.