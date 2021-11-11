Large Artist Sketchbook 2020: The Dreamworld Asks a Very Good Question

You may know that in addition to my artwork I also write poetry (posted on my blog Claudia McGill Writes Poetry, Did You Know That?). For the next several months I will be posting here a combined art/poetry project, Large Artist Sketchbook 2020.
I fill up sketchbooks with all kinds of art. Some contain images only and some of them I use the images as inspiration for poetry. In these books the image is on one page of the spread and the poetry on the other. This book is set up in this manner.
I’ll show you the image and then add the poem that goes with it. See what you think.
The Dreamworld
Asks a Very Good Question
You who watch us as we approach and pass –
a Jester in green rainboots a Chicken
grinning with all his teeth – and then
there is you
and your sideways glance away –
Who are you with your two minds
and both so disapproving?
Oh foolish creature
with your sub-divided thoughts
who looks askance at our outfits
our strut our prance
our chests-out brass-band confidence
our big smiles. We know who we are.
Can you say the same?
5/1/20
Large Artist Sketchbook 2020 image 26
This image reminds me the animated film version of Yellow Submarine
A very Powerful poem and great matching image
Thank you. Sometimes, all the parts come together, through many stages and over time. This is one of those instances.
Amazing piece and poem! Your journals as so magical!