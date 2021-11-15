Tiny House in the Wild

I had forgotten I took photos of Tiny House 1 outside in my yard. It looks like it fits in quite well, very comfortably, right? Let’s stop by and see if anyone is at home.

But wait, before you go – do you want to see the other tiny houses that my classmates made? In October we had a virtual tiny house tour and our teacher made a great slide show. Look here: Tiny House Tour Fall 2021 .

  Claudia McGill

    Thank you. I get all excited when I see these photos and remember how the house looked. So much I wanted to be small and live in this house outside like this!

  Claudia McGill

    Thank you. The people in our class had so many great ideas. We had an online reception in which we discussed the houses in detail and invited friends and family. It was a lot of fun.

