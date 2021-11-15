Tiny House in the Wild

I had forgotten I took photos of Tiny House 1 outside in my yard. It looks like it fits in quite well, very comfortably, right? Let’s stop by and see if anyone is at home.

But wait, before you go – do you want to see the other tiny houses that my classmates made? In October we had a virtual tiny house tour and our teacher made a great slide show. Look here: Tiny House Tour Fall 2021 .