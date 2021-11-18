Large Artist Sketchbook 2020: Half in This World Half Yet to Arrive

You may know that in addition to my artwork I also write poetry (posted on my blog Claudia McGill Writes Poetry, Did You Know That?). For the next several months I will be posting here a combined art/poetry project, Large Artist Sketchbook 2020.
I fill up sketchbooks with all kinds of art. Some contain images only and some of them I use the images as inspiration for poetry. In these books the image is on one page of the spread and the poetry on the other. This book is set up in this manner.
I’ll show you the image and then add the poem that goes with it. See what you think.
Half in This World Half Yet to Arrive
In what fairy tale did you speak your first words?
What magic made you
a flower in a garden a wise frog friend
a seer
wearing a mended apron and a divided mind
who sees me as I am with one eye
and with the other
knows me as I might be?
What spell cast over your house knitted its roof
embroidered its windows
What hand colored in the empty spaces
with feathered strokes of hope?
5/1/20
Large Artist Sketchbook 2020 image 27
Wow!
I love the artwork and the poem. It absolutely has a fairytale quality and I want to know the rest of the story. The character design of the plant-person is wonderful.
True magic, both image and words. (K)