One million years ago, in my college years, the following scene was very familiar to me. Here’s the story: I went to Bryn Mawr College, a short walk from the town center of Bryn Mawr, PA. This pharmacy, Parvin’s, was there then looking pretty much as it does now. It was on my regular shopping route of bank, card shop, and pharmacy, and is right down the street from the train station.

In July 2021 my husband and I went to the farmers’ market in the town square parking lot and I took this photo. The card shop is gone (it was next door) but the bank is still there. And Parvin’s! I made a pen drawing of the scene in my 8×8 sketch book.

Of course I have seen the building many times since my college years, but somehow it seemed that now was the time to set it more firmly in memory in this manner. I guess I am getting old and nostalgic.