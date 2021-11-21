Houses Just Off Waverly Road

I took this photo of the back facades of these houses from Waverly Road in Glenside, PA. I love back yards. Revealing, they are.

Here is the drawing I made of this scene.

It’s done in pen and on a page in my 8″ x 8″ sketchbook from July 2021.

