Here is a view of my kitchen.
And here it is, in pen with a little bit of gouache to color it, in my 8″ x 8″ sketchbook. Sometimes there is a good scene right in front of your eyes to draw. From August 2021.
Just as I remember it. I was thinking about this the other day when we talked about dining rooms. I like how you use this as a sitting/telephone area and you actually use your dining room to eat in.
Yes, I hadn’t thought about it but I knew when we moved here I always wanted to eat in the dining room which is a nice size instead of crammed in the kitchen, but the kitchen spot is perfect for a chair and the right size for one person when you are along in the house, or, when you are cooking and want a rest!