Large Artist Sketchbook 2020: The Picture That Was Made

You may know that in addition to my artwork I also write poetry (posted on my blog Claudia McGill Writes Poetry, Did You Know That?). For the next several months I will be posting here a combined art/poetry project, Large Artist Sketchbook 2020. I fill up sketchbooks with all kinds of art. Some contain images only and some of them I use the images as inspiration for poetry. In these books the image is on one page of the spread and the poetry on the other. This book is set up in this manner. I’ll show you the image and then add the poem that goes with it. See what you think.

The Picture That Was Made

washed-in blue-gray sky

hovers over tired

sallow yellow stained stucco

garage

peeling jumble of windows doors purposes

apartment

up a flight of rickety

stairs don’t look safe but must be

proof

a man stomps on out the apartment door

lights up soon as he sets foot on the landing

and

he does not fall through.

Cloud of smoke wrap him up.

dead tree peels itself

sheds bark on grass rough-cut some time back

sheds shadow on row of sunflowers

they shift twist sway in the wind

concentrate on

inch by inch inching into the sky

their huge ragged-edge dinner plate heads

seeds planted by who knows who

could be somebody with an idea

that things could be another way could be

wanting some color could be liked the look of

sunflowers framed by a kitchen window.

bees buzz.

5/1/20

5/4/20

Large Artist Sketchbook 2020 image 28