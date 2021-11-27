Here’s a place I see very often – I shop at this center or drive by it several times a week.
Here it is in pen. Baederwood Shopping Center, in my 5″ x 8″ sketchbook, from July 2021.
Great drawing! I like all of the vertical and horizontal lines dividing up the composition into interesting little areas of mark-making.
Your cars have so much personality. (K)
Thank you. I was afraid I had gone overboard and made it too confusing.
Thank you. I like cars and ever since I was little I’ve felt they had personalities. In my adult life of car owning ours have always had names.