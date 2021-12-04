Dentist’s Office

Here you see my dentist’s office in Glenside PA. I took the photo when I went in for a cleaning in June, 2021. No cavities! Fantastic!

Here is the pen drawing I made, in June 2021. It’s in my 8×8 sketchbook.

    Thank you. I’ve gone to this dentist for 20+ years, my dentist and his staff have always been good to me, and I like the building so…I did enjoy doing this picture.

