A Trio of Postcards

Quite often, when I am painting, I keep a small stack of cut cardboard postcard-sized pieces at hand to use up the paint on my brush when I want to change colors. I don’t like to waste good paint! And so it becomes part of a random composition that eventually finds its way into something coherent.
I think the most interesting thing about making postcards in this manner is noticing when the composition turns from random paint blobs to coherence in that light-bulb moment when a meaning or a form or a rhythm emerges, and then everything done to it after that is purposeful and to an end.
Of course that means there always needs to be a supply of blank postcards, to keep the process going!
Postcards, made in October 2021.
Brilliant idea, Claudia. These are really wonderful!
Always wondered about your process for making these.
I like the second one especially. (K)
Love these.
What you do with these postcards is what I do with my art journals. Spare paint or scraps get stuck in there so that I gradually build up a background on an otherwise blank page. What I am not as adept at as you are is recognizing when a piece has gone from just a hodge podge to something cohesive.
Thank you. Once again I think this proves that my best work is accidental in some way or another. I don’t mean that in a bad way, I feel lucky that it happens!
Yes, I cannot waste a drop of paint, so mail art has always been so helpful in keeping me feeling ok about my use of supplies! And I like the way things always are sort of surprising when I do it this way.
Yes, the print showing through, I think I meant to go back and cover it up and then later I thought it looked good as it was so I left it. By now I should know print is always going to be the thing that should never be obliterated.
Thank you!
Well, you know, there is always a moment when the card seems to say it to me, and I can’t describe how I know one stage from the other, but there is that sense of things being right, I guess. Then it’s time to stop and not fuss with it (which has been known to happen).