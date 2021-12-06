A Trio of Postcards

Quite often, when I am painting, I keep a small stack of cut cardboard postcard-sized pieces at hand to use up the paint on my brush when I want to change colors. I don’t like to waste good paint! And so it becomes part of a random composition that eventually finds its way into something coherent.

I think the most interesting thing about making postcards in this manner is noticing when the composition turns from random paint blobs to coherence in that light-bulb moment when a meaning or a form or a rhythm emerges, and then everything done to it after that is purposeful and to an end.

Of course that means there always needs to be a supply of blank postcards, to keep the process going!

Postcards, made in October 2021.